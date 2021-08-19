Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,570,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

