Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.