Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

USXF opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

