Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $592,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $685,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

