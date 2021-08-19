Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.