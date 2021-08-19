Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

