Paycor HCM Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Truist initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.