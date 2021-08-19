Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

