Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

