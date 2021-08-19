PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 274.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in PCTEL by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

