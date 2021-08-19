Peanut (NUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peanut has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00852386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104654 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,409 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

