Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.71. 156,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,487. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

