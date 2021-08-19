Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires $47,500.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

