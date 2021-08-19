Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

