PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+40.7% versus +25.1%). Of late, higher energy production and lower lifting costs have been supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment. In fact, PetroChina's upstream unit posted 4.1% increase in production in 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.3% from what it averaged in the previous 12-month period. However, last year’s historic oil price crash hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity prices make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and reduce dependence on mature domestic areas. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth warrants a cautious stance.”

PTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

PetroChina stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

