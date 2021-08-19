Pharming Group Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of PHAR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $647.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

