Pharming Group Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Shares of PHAR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $647.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.