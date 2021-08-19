PHI Token Price Reaches $0.20 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $48.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047467 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.