PhoenixDAO Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $469,099.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

