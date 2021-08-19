Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PHUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 871.53% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

