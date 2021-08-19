Physicians Of Californi Allied Acquires 40,000 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 437,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,889. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

