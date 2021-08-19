Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and $10,360.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005424 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.