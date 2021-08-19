Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $198,601.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

