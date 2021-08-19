PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

