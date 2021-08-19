PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,194. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.