Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.68% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

FTXR opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

