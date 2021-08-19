Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

