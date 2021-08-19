Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

