Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 976 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 844.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 16,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

