Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,253 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.23.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

