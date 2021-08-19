Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,785 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $89,216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,406,000 after purchasing an additional 825,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

