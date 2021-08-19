PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 39,585 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Community West Bancshares accounts for about 1.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Community West Bancshares worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271. The company has a market cap of $116.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

