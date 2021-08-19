Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.85.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 1,890,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

