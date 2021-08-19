Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.85.
NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 1,890,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
