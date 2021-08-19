Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Update

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 453,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,692. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

