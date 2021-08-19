Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a market cap of C$462.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

