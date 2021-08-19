Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

