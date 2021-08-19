PlutusDeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00860500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00105998 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.