Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

