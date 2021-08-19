POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.