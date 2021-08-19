PolkaCover Trading Up 1.9% This Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $4.80 million and $137,107.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00144088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00150219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.14 or 0.99907174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00920693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.34 or 0.06754832 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

