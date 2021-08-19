Polker (PKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $780,840.88

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Polker has a market cap of $780,840.88 and approximately $91,107.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.