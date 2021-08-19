PolypuX Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $64,832.11 and $110,425.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00145511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00150776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.90 or 0.99976555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.00921071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.06671018 BTC.

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

