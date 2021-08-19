Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

