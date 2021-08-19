Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

