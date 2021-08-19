Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.
In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
