Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

