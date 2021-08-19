Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.99). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($1.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $380.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

