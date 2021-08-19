Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down to $35.98

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $33.26. Premier shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

