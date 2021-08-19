Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PBIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,972. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

