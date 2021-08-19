Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

BFAM stock opened at $142.13 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.95 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 394.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

