Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

