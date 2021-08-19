Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.